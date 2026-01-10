The Night Manager season 2 has dropped a first-look clip from tomorrow night's third episode, exclusively for readers of RadioTimes.com.

The spy thriller is back on our screens after about a decade-long absence, with Tom Hiddleston returning in the lead role of Jonathan Pine; an intelligence agent with a knack for going deep undercover.

This time, he's infiltrated the inner circle of illegal arms dealer Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva), with help from his enigmatic associate Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone).

In the clip (which you can watch in the video above), Jonathan and Roxana have some fleeting time alone to scheme against their shared rival, although it remains unclear whether their alliance is in good faith – or if they're "playing" each other.

Their vaguely threatening words are confused by a somewhat steamy atmosphere in the room, but it's clear that this won't be the kind of earnest romance that we saw between Jonathan and Jed (Elizabeth Debicki) in season 1.

Instead, there's a palpable sense that either one of them could betray the other as soon as the going gets tough – and the consequences of any such outmanoeuvre could be disastrous.

On the dynamic between their characters, Morrone said: "Roxana and Pine are two very broken people who don't know how to love but wish that they could. They're both gamblers, incredibly smart hustlers, addicted to the thrill of the game.

"The relationship between them becomes more difficult and tangled because it's a never-ending wheel of trust and betrayal. At the same time, Roxana doesn't have anyone else to lean on."

Camila Morrone in The Night Manager season 2. The Ink Factory/BBC/Amazon/Des Willie

Hiddleston added: "Pine has a complex history of guilt and shame after two women he got close to were put at great peril because of their proximity to him, and he worries that Roxana is going to follow the same pattern.

"It turns out Roxana’s much more complicated than that. She’s got her own fire, pain, and her own mission."

Check out our Night Manager season 2 review for all our thoughts on the new episodes.

The Night Manager season 2 airs on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

