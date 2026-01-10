❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Night Manager season 2 episode 3 first-look clip sees steamy tension between Jonathan Pine and a new love interest
Is this lust or loathing? Perhaps it's a bit of both...
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Saturday, 10 January 2026 at 8:00 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad