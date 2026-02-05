If you missed it the first time around when it arrived on Paramount+ back in 2024, viewers will now be able to catch dystopian drama The Curfew on terrestrial TV, as the full season is set to air on 5.

Ad

The six-part series will arrive as a box-set to watch on 5's streaming service on Monday 16th February, while the first episode will also air that day on the channel at 9pm.

The second episode will then air at 10pm on the channel the next day, Tuesday 17th February, with the third instalment airing at 10pm on Wednesday 18th February. The air dates for episodes 4-6 have yet to be confirmed.

The series stars Sarah Parish (Cutting It), Mandip Gill (Doctor Who), Alexandra Burke (The X Factor), Lucy Benjamin (Detectorists) and Anita Dobson (EastEnders).

Anita Dobson as Janet in Curfew. 5

The synopsis for the series says that it is "set in a society where all men live under the Women’s Safety Act, meaning they are bound by a strict curfew from 7pm to 7am every night, with their movements tracked 24 hours a day by an ankle tag".

The synopsis continues: "After a woman is brutally murdered during curfew hours and left on the steps of the Women’s Safety Centre, veteran police officer Pamela Green believes that a man is responsible."

When it first arrived on Paramount+, Burke told RadioTimes.com about how dark she found the series, saying that on one occasion she even asked for a particular sequence be cut from the scripts.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

She said: "I remember reading it and then finding out, like, a certain thing about Helen, which I don't want to say, but you find out that certain thing about her and I remember thinking to myself, 'God, this is going to be the most challenging role I've ever done.'"

Burke continued: "They gave me more detail about Helen [and] I was like, 'There's some things I don't think I can do.' So I had to speak to the producer, because I was like, 'I don't think I can do that with morals, and I don't think that's something that should be on TV.'

"They agreed, and they took something out. I was like, 'Thank you, because I don't think I could act that. And you've already shot some scenes with me, hun, so the contract's done!'"

The Curfew will air on 5 from Monday 16th February 2026 at 9pm.

Add The Curfew to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.