❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders and Cutting It icons' dystopian drama series finally gets UK terrestrial air date
The Curfew first arrived on Paramount+ back in 2024.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 5 February 2026 at 12:51 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad