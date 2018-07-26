Fans celebrate as Bletchley Circle makes welcome return to ITV
After four years away, Millie and Jean were in San Francisco to solve more crimes - and viewers were (mostly) won over
The Bletchley Circle has returned to ITV after four years away, and while most viewers are pleased to have the crime-solving drama back on their screens, not everyone has been won over after episode one.
With the series moving from the UK to San Francisco, Millie (Rachael Stirling) and Jean (Julie Graham) have been dealt a brand new helping of gruesome murders that they must solve from the strange patterns and messages left behind.
Episode one won plenty of praise from fans of the original series, which also starred Anna Maxwell Martin and Sophie Rundle, after it aired on ITV.
However, not everyone was completely won over by the ITV revival, with some saying the new version was "too slow" and hoping it would pick up for next week's episode.
The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco returns next Wednesday at 9pm on ITV