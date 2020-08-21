See Suranne Jones first look image in BBC One submarine thriller Vigil

Production is back underway on Suranne Jones’ new BBC One thriller series, Vigil, set in murky waters surrounding the nuclear deterrent Trident submarines.

Advertisement

Jones is playing DCI Amy Silva in the new drama which is set after a Scottish trawler mysteriously disappears and a crew member dies suspiciously on board a Trident submarine. The two events bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.

DCI Silva takes charge of the investigation, on land and at sea, into a conspiracy that threatens to strike at the core of Britain’s nuclear deterrent, the Trident programme. Also pictured is Endeavour star Shaun Evans, who plays Chief Petty Officer Elliot Glover.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

Vigil co-stars Games of Thrones actors Rose Leslie, Stephen Dillane and Daniel Portman, as well as Line of Duty’s Martin Compston, Lois Chimimba (Top Boy), Lolita Chakrabarti (Riviera), Lorne MacFadyen (Grantchester) and Stephen McCole (Save Me).

Leslie, best known as Ygritte in Game of Thrones and Gwen Dawson in Downton Abbey, earlier said she “was weaned on BBC drama and it is thrilling to be back working at a place that feels like home with Tom Edge’s complex and gripping script”.

Vigil is being made by Line of Duty and Bodyguard producers World Productions and is written by Edge, the BAFTA-nominated writer of feature film Judy and the creator of Netflix comedy Lovesick. Ed Macdonald (The End Of The F***ing World) and Chandni Lakhani (Dublin Murders) have also written episodes, while James Strong (Broadchurch) and Isabelle Sieb (Shetland) direct.

The Vigil image was taken earlier this year before the COVID-19 shutdown, but producers announced that filming had resumed near Glasgow this week on the six-part series.

Vigil producers emphasised the thriller series will adhere to comprehensive COVID-19 protocols and they were working with independent health and safety consultants to ensure the series is produced in a safe and responsible manner.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.