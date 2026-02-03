Fresh from his own game of trying to suss out deception in The Celebrity Traitors, Stephen Fry's next role has been confirmed – and it's set to see him fronting a spy thriller of his own.

It's been confirmed that Fry will take on three roles in Fox's The Interrogator, being the scriptwriter, executive producer and the star of the forthcoming series. Fry is known to many as a genius in his own right and looks to be bringing his smarts to his new role as former MI6 agent Conrad Henry.

The new series has just been greenlit by Fox and will centre on Fry's Henry and his elite team, who are all yet to be confirmed.

As per the synopsis (via Deadline): "When conventional methods have failed, Henry’s quirky charm, superior intellect and mind-bending behavioral maneuvers make him the only man able to lockpick the minds of the world’s most dangerous criminals."

Stephen Fry sat on a brown chair with his arm resting as he smiles looking into the camera
Stephen Fry. Channel 4

Fry's last recurring role in a Fox drama was in Bones, but of course Fry has been a mainstay on UK TV for some time now.

His most recent stint in Celebrity Traitors was a fun shake-up, but he has also helmed the UK and Australian versions of Jeopardy! as well as lent his voice to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and Harley Quinn. If this wasn't enough, he even recently showed up in Lena Dunham's Netflix series Too Much.

Fry is set to executive produce alongside Matt Pyken (Empire), Bill Harper (Fire Country) and Paul McGuigan, who is known for his work on Sherlock, Lucky Number Slevin and Scandal, with McGuigan also set to be directing The Interrogator.

As of now, details remain slim but we do know that Fox has ordered 12 episodes of the show so there will be plenty to look forward to. While there's no confirmed release date, the series was announced as part of Fox's 2026-2027 broadcast season so could be coming to screens very soon.

The Interrogator will be coming to Fox.

