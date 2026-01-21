We haven't even reached the end of January, but the Prime Video heist thriller Steal could already be the most stressful show you'll watch this year.

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, Joan) and Archie Madekwe (Saltburn, Gran Turismo) star as best friends Zara and Luke, whose day at a pension fund investment company starts out like any other. That is, until armed robbers enter the building and siphon off an astonishing amount of money – with Zara and Luke forced to carry out their demands.

The six-part series marks the TV screenplay debut of Sotiris Nikitas, who also writes crime novels under the pen name Ray Celestin and previously worked at a financial services company – "which the company that gets robbed in the show is based on," he told RadioTimes.com.

"A lot of financial services companies in the City – a lot of money moves through those desktop computers and gets routed all around the world," he explained. "And it was just the idea of: there's a lot more money in those offices than there is in the average high street bank… and absolutely zero security."

"So it was basically just imagining my workplace getting robbed," he laughed. "That was the seed of the story. And when I thought of it, I thought oh, this is a really good idea for a thriller."

That lived experience, Nikitas hoped, brought a level of authenticity rarely seen in the genre.

"It is completely how it would happen in real life," he said. "I previously worked at that company, and when I was writing the scripts it was very much exactly the procedure you would go through to effect the transfer of money. So fingers crossed – hopefully – it's very authentic."

London (Jonathan Slinger) stands over Luke (Archie Madekwe) and Zara (Sophie Turner) with a gun in Steal. Prime Video

"But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions – and why?" asks the official synopsis.

DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to uncover the truth. But as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems in check while navigating the secret agendas and competing interests at the heart of this far-reaching crime.

Read more:

Executive producer Greg Brenman hopes Steal will spark debate. "Hopefully it will provoke a lot of conversation," he said, while Nikitas wants the series to leave viewers with "some food for thought."

"Something to mull over in the days after they’ve watched it," he added. "When they come back to it, there's another angle they can think about."

