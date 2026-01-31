The fifth season of Slow Horses ended on a dramatic, poignant note for Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb, as more of his was revealed to the audience.

Earlier in the season, Lamb had told a story about an an agent who had withstood brutal torture, alongside his pregnant lover, for information he ultimately never knew in the first place. In the final moments of the finale, it was revealed that Lamb was, in fact, that agent.

Given this, and the fact that previous seasons have also dropped hints about Lamb's past, it seems there is still plenty more to learn about the enigmatic character - and that's something Roddy Ho star Christopher Chung has affirmed.

Chung was in attendance at the Radio Times Covers Party 2026, when he was asked about what was in store for Oldman's character in the upcoming season 6.

While Chung admitted that it had been a long time since he filmed it, as production on season 7 is now underway, he did tease: "I think what's really great about the show is that we unpeel a layer every season of every character. So you learn a little bit more as the audience and you also get a little bit more character detail.

"So I think, with Gary's character in particular, there's so much more to uncover about him and we are just showing you a little bit at a time - keep you engaged."

Elsewhere in his chat, Chung revealed that Roddy is "a little bit more spiritual" in season 6 - and we're very excited to see exactly how that will play out.

The star also previously teased how the ending of season 5, which saw Diana Taverner finally become first desk, will impact on the season ahead.

"Going into the next season with Taverner in first desk, you've kind of got her in a position now where she's got everything that she's wanted, everything that she's plotted and schemed for," he said.

"So it'll be interesting to see if absolute power corrupts. I think that's a really good cliffhanger for the audience to see, now that she's got her hands on the steering wheel, where’s she gonna steer it?"

