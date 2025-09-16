The Thursday Murder Club

Netflix – watch now

Giles Keyte/Netflix

Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie unite in this star-studded adaptation of Richard Osman’s record-breaking bestseller. Following four retirees who dabble in cold cases until a real murder disrupts their idyllic community, it’s cosy crime elevated by charisma and wit.

Radio Times praised it as "a cute whodunnit adaptation with touches of pathos" and with its mix of humour, heart and mystery — and cast members boasting Oscars, BAFTAs and Golden Globes between them — this is prestige comfort viewing.

Sweetpea

Sky – watch season 1 now

Sky

Ella Purnell shines as Rhiannon Lewis — a seemingly sweet receptionist harbouring a secret kill list – in Sweetpea, which blends biting black comedy with tense psychological drama.

Part revenge fantasy, part razor-sharp character study, it’s already one of Sky’s buzziest original thrillers – Radio Times called it "a perfect autumn binge-watch" that will "leave you desperate for more" – and with season 2 officially confirmed, now is the perfect time to catch up.

True Detective: Night Country

Sky – watch now

HBO

True Detective: Night Country shifts the anthology to Ennis, Alaska, where Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) investigate the eerie disappearance of eight scientists during the endless polar night.

The six-parter became the most nominated season in the series’ history, earning a staggering 19 nominations at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

It’s tightly-plotted and a masterclass in how setting can shape a story – Rotten Tomatoes called it “frighteningly atmospheric" – and Foster and Reis are electric together, trading sharp dialogue while navigating a case that intertwines personal demons and buried town secrets.

Dept. Q

Netflix – watch now

Justin Downing/Netflix

Based on Jussi Adler-Olsen’s bestselling novels, this adaptation follows Detective Carl Mørck (Matthew Goode) as he heads a cold-case unit in Edinburgh. The cases are complex and deeply human, with the city’s fog and shadows adding to the mood.

Goode brings gravitas and vulnerability to Mørck, while the writing smartly balances procedural beats with emotional depth. This is a brooding, character-driven crime thriller that lingers with you – and with season 2 just announced, this is the perfect time to jump on board — as Dept Q becomes Netflix’s next breakout crime franchise.

Mare of Easttown

Sky– watch now

HBO

Set in a small Pennsylvania town, Mare of Easttown stars an Emmy-winning Kate Winslet "on stunning form" (Radio Times) as Detective Mare Sheehan, a weary but relentless investigator grappling with a local murder case while juggling the fractures in her personal life.

What sets this hit series apart is its authenticity – the lived-in community, the raw family dynamics, and Winslet’s extraordinary performance at the centre. It’s a slow-burn crime thriller that feels as much about grief and resilience as it does about solving the case. Riveting, emotionally charged, and unforgettable.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix – watch now

Netflix

Rian Johnson’s follow-up to Knives Out whisks detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to a tech billionaire’s lavish Greek island, where a reunion of friends quickly turns deadly.

Playful, sharply written, and brimming with twists, the film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay with The Guardian calls it "an ingenious, head‑spinningly preposterous and enjoyable new whodunnit romp".

Glass Onion is slick, stylish, and hugely entertaining – a puzzle-box thriller that knows how to surprise – and Craig has a blast in the lead role, surrounded by a glittering ensemble cast that includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, and Kate Hudson.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix - 12th December

John Wilson/Netflix

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) will return for a highly-anticipated third film in the Knives Out franchise, with writer-director Rian Johnson once more returning for duties. In a twist for the series of films, Craig's Southern detective will be heading for a gothic mystery that will be as creepy as it is puzzling.

At time of writing, the plot has been kept under tight wraps, but it's been described as Blanc's "most dangerous case yet"...

One thing's for sure: there'll be a star-studded cast along for the ride including Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, and many more.

