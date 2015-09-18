Send us your questions for Russell T Davies!
Tweet or email your questions and the best will be put to the former Doctor Who showrunner at the Radio Times Festival
If you've got any burning questions for the man behind the Doctor Who revival, you've come to the right place...
From busting social taboos with dramas such as Queer as Folk and Channel 4’s Cucumber to inspiring the reboot of Doctor Who, Russell T Davies is one of Britain’s most innovative screenwriters. And he'll be at the Radio Times Festival to explain to talking about his work.
But as well as an audience Q&A, we'll be taking questions from fans to be asked at the panel. Simply tweet your questions using the hashtag #RTFestival, or email them in to hello@radiotimes.com. We'll pick out the best ones and put them to Davies himself on September 25th.
Or, of course, you could always be there in person and get a ticket to the event...
Book tickets here
Or call this number 0871 2305 539*
