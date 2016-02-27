Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe celebrate last day filming Outlander season 2
We're counting down the days
It's just 42 days until Outlander season two arrives on Amazon Prime in the UK, but today is a very special day for Sam Heughan and the clan: the last day of filming.
Sam Heughan shared his excitement at wrapping on Outlander season two on Twitter, thanking all the cast, crew – and of course the fans – for their work and support over the year.
Both Heughan and co-star Caitriona Balfe, shooting final scenes and posing for incredible new season two photos in the process.
But according to Balfe the cast won't just be celebrating the last day of filming today. She posted a happy birthday message to driver Andy Finnie. Seems like a pretty close cast and crew right?
Now all that's left for fans to do is to sit, wait and congratulate. Not long now...