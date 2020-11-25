The poster shows the spooky Riverdale woods with a zombie-like hand punching through the fog, suggesting resurrection is on the cards for Archie and the gang.

Whether this means Riverdale will officially venture into the supernatural, strengthening its connection to sister show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, or bring back a character assumed to be dead until now remains to be seen. Considering the teen show's high body count, there's plenty of corpses to choose from for either option.

One Riverdale resident we can definitely cross off is Jughead (Cole Sprouse), whose "death" last season was revealed to be a fake-out as part of a murder conspiracy unravelling in the town's literary circles, because that's how Riverdale rolls.

More like this

Production for the fourth series was forced to shut down early due to COVID-19, so season five will kick off with a trio of episodes designed to wrap things up last series, including the teens' prom and graduation.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Aguirre-Sacasa has also confirmed there will be a hefty time jump by the time we meet Archie and the gang again in what would have been the fifth season's premiere.

“We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump,” he told TVLine, “and of course, usually time jumps happen in between seasons, because there’s a tease at the very end. So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes.”

There has been much speculation about the length of the time jump, but it's likely we won't get to see Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica go to college, catching up with them afterwards instead.

Advertisement

Riverdale season five will land on Netflix on Thursday 21st January 2021. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.