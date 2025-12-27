❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Paul Bettany talks the "embarrassing" Amadeus moments he "hated" filming
"I hated doing it, and really didn't want to do it, and was dragged kicking and screaming into the room to do it."
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Saturday, 27 December 2025 at 8:00 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad