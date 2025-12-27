There are a number of major additions and changes featured in Sky's new five-part adaptation of Amadeus, when put in contrast with Peter Shaffer's play or Miloš Forman's 1984 film.

However, perhaps one of the most notable is a new side to Paul Bettany's Antonio Salieri, who is seen in the new series struggling to maintain his piety, while also having vivid and frequent sexual urges.

This culminates in some truly uncomfortable sequences – and it turns out, they aren't just uncomfortable for the viewers, but were very much so for Bettany to perform.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com ahead of the series debuting, Bettany said of the obscene sequences: "Yeah, that stuff's always just embarrassing to have to do.

"And I hated doing it, and really didn't want to do it, and was dragged kicking and screaming into the room to do it."

Paul Bettany as Antonio Salieri in Amadeus. Sky UK

"But I do think that he's sort of eminently understandable, Salieri, and that's what makes him a great villain," Bettany added. "I think we've all felt inadequate and jealous and abandoned by a parent or a loved one, and probably all had sort of venal instincts and not acted on them, hopefully."

"So it's sort of delicious to actually get to act on them. I found it delicious – really delicious!," Bettany joked.

Bettany was speaking alongside his co-stars Will Sharpe and Gabrielle Creevy, who play Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and his wife Constanze respectively.

The series charts the rivalry that develops between Salieri and Mozart, both composers in Vienna in the 18th Century.

While Mozart seems to write beautiful, astounding compositions with ease, Salieri finds his own creative spark dwindling – leading him to wage war against not just Mozart, but against God himself.

