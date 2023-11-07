The bill would force US streaming services to follow the rules set out by media watchdog Ofcom, which would mean they could be fined up to £250,000 ($308,000) or restricted in the UK entirely if they break the rules that have applied to national broadcasters for decades and which are designed to protect viewers and listeners from harm.

The bill is designed to "better protect children by applying similar standards for TV to the streaming giants", the government said. "The bill will ensure standards are upheld on video-on-demand services through a proportionate new Video-on-demand Code, to be drafted and enforced by Ofcom."

Streamers have criticised the move in the past, arguing regulation would affect commissioning decisions and the library of content available to audiences.

Netflix's submission to the UK Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee earlier in 2023 warned that it could decide to preemptively remove films and TV shows from its UK service to avoid possibly breaking the new regulations.

ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday: "We are very pleased with the inclusion of the Media Bill in the King’s Speech. This is a critical step towards ensuring that public service broadcasters can continue to invest in the brilliant British content our audiences love, because our shows will be available and easy for people to find on all major TV platforms and devices."

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO of Sky UK & Ireland, added: "We welcome the government's plans to introduce the Media Bill in today's King's Speech. It's important any proposals continue to allow public service broadcasters and commercial broadcasters like Sky to strike the right deals to ensure viewers across the nation continue to benefit from the very best of British content."

Caroline Dinenage, the chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee in the House of Commons, added: "The Media Bill will be vital for ensuring our public service broadcasters can continue to thrive in an ever-changing media landscape and for enabling listeners to enjoy access to live radio on smart speakers."

