Based on the books by ML Longworth, the series stars Roger Allam in the lead role of Antoine Verlaque, Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence.

BritBox and ITV drama series Murder in Provence is set to transport viewers to the titular region in southern France, following a crime-solving couple who live in the sun-drenched city of Aix-en-Provence.

He's joined by Nancy Carroll (The Crown) as his on-screen romantic partner Marine Bonnet, a criminal psychology professor, their joint detective efforts aided by Hélène (The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle), the city's Deputy Police Commissioner.

Here's everything you need to know about the filming locations in crime drama series Murder in Provence.

Where is Murder in Provence filmed?

The central cast of Murder in Provence ITV/ Monumental Television/ BritBox

BritBox and ITV drama series Murder in Provence was largely filmed on location in Aix-en-Provence, a city in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region of southern France.

The picturesque city (known as the 'City of Fountains' for, unsurprisingly, its plethora of fountains) is famous for its university, cathedral and music festival, in addition to the nearby countryside and limestone mountain Montagne Sainte-Victoire.

Asked if he had time off to enjoy the delights of Provence during filming, Roger Allam (who plays Antoine in the Murder in Provence cast) said he found Aix "a beautiful town".

"Yes, we did [explore the area]," he confirmed. "Alas, Patricia [Hodge] wasn't filming with us in Provence, but the rest of us were staying in a nice hotel and Aix is a beautiful town. I'd been there many years before, as part of the music festival in the ‘90s – they put on a hybrid opera by Purcell called The Fairy Queen which has a company of actors, ballet dancers, singers and an orchestra, so it cost a massive amount to produce!

"But I had an absolutely idyllic time there and I hadn't been back since, so it was lovely to reacquaint myself with Aix, which is such a beautiful town, and we did get the chance to enjoy it. It was hard work during the week but we had proper weekends off, which was nice."

Roger Allam as Antoine Verlaque and Nancy Carroll as Marine Bonnet in Murder in Provence Monumental Television/ITV

Describing his experience filming there, he added that there were a couple of other filming locations featured, including Cassis, a fishing port in southern France.

"We went down to Cassis where I've been before, which is so beautiful being by the sea, we had a beautiful couple of days there.

"But generally, it was just being around the town of Aix. It's called the City of Fountains – everywhere you go there's some fountain and of course they’re good at creating shade, so you can enjoy the hot sun but there’s shade too. And the food markets... it’s glorious."

Murder in Provence is available to watch now.

