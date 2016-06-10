The 90-minute drama is directed by Saul Dibb, director of The Duchess starring Kiera Knightley. Amuka-Bird, best known for playing DC Erin Gray opposite Idris Elba in BBC1 drama Luther, will play Natalie, while Fox will play her longest friend Leah.

Nikki Amuka-Bird will play Natalie in the new drama

“I am thrilled that NW is being made and especially pleased that Nikki Amuka-Bird is to play Natalie, a powerful stage actress who I know will bring depth and heart to the role,” said author Zadie Smith.

More like this

Amuka-Bird added, "NW was my postcode for many years and I was amazed to read a book that so brilliantly and honestly captured the reality of life in one of our most multi-cultural suburbs, so it's thrilling to be involved in bringing it to the screen.”

Phoebe Fox co-stars as Leah. “Zadie Smith wrote such an honest book about not just North West London but the whole city, and the complex people that inhabit it," she said.

The one-off drama is co-produced by BBC2 and Mammoth Screen, the producers of Poldark. The novel has been adapted by screenwriter Rachel Bennette.Luther star Nikki Amuka-Bird and Hollow Crown actor Phoebe Fox are set to star in the BBC adaptation of Zadie Smith novel NW.

The two actors have begun filming the BBC2 drama based on Smith's bestselling book, a story of two friends who grew up together in north west London but now live very different lives.

The 90-minute drama is directed by Saul Dibb, director of The Duchess starring Kiera Knightley. Amuka-Bird, best known for playing DC Erin Gray opposite Idris Elba in BBC1 drama Luther, will play Natalie, while Fox will play her longest friend Leah.

Nikki Amuka-Bird will play Natalie in the new drama

“I am thrilled that NW is being made and especially pleased that Nikki Amuka-Bird is to play Natalie, a powerful stage actress who I know will bring depth and heart to the role,” said author Zadie Smith.

Amuka-Bird added, "NW was my postcode for many years and I was amazed to read a book that so brilliantly and honestly captured the reality of life in one of our most multi-cultural suburbs, so it's thrilling to be involved in bringing it to the screen.”

Phoebe Fox co-stars as Leah. “Zadie Smith wrote such an honest book about not just North West London but the whole city, and the complex people that inhabit it," she said.

Advertisement

The one-off drama is co-produced by BBC2 and Mammoth Screen, the producers of Poldark. The novel has been adapted by screenwriter Rachel Bennette.