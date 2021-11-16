The Lost Symbol: Release date, cast, trailer and latest news

Brand new Sky Max drama series The Lost Symbol arrives this November, based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller, itself a prequel to The Da Vinci Code.

Advertisement

The 10-parter, which stars the likes of Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, and Eddie Izzard, debuted across the Atlantic earlier this year on Peacock.

From the trailer, it seems that the drama’s central mystery focuses on an ancient secret buried beneath the United States Capitol, and a puzzle which only a young Robert Langdon (the character played by Tom Hanks in the film series) can solve.

According to the official synopsis from Sky, the series “follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy”.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Lost Symbol.

The Lost Symbol release date

The Lost Symbol will premiere for UK viewers on Sky Max on Thursday 18th November at 9pm.

The Lost Symbol cast

Succession‘s Ashley Zukerman leads the cast as Robert Langdon, a young Harvard professor of symbology, while British actor Eddie Izzard plays his kidnapped mentor, Peter Solomon.

Other key cast members include Valorie Curry as Katherine Solomon, Peter’s daughter; Beau Knapp as Mal’akh; and Rick Gonzalez as Alfonso Nuñez, a Capitol police officer.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Lost Symbol trailer

You can watch the brand new Sky trailer for The Lost Symbol here.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide