The sixth series of Line of Duty reached a dramatic conclusion on Sunday night, with almost 13 million fans tuning in to find out who ‘H’ was but, not all of them were happy with the finale, which went in an unexpected direction when it came to unveiling the corrupt copper.

A RadioTimes.com poll can reveal that over 80 per cent of readers were left feeling unsatisfied by Line of Duty’s series six finale after 16,700 voted.

Almost 14,000 voters (83 per cent) said they weren’t satisfied with season six’s ending, while just 17 per cent said they were.

Sunday’s long-awaited finale saw the identity of ‘H’ – or ‘The Fourth Man’ – revealed, with AC-12 discovering it had been DSI Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) all along.

After noticing the bent copper had consistently spelled definitely wrong – “definately” – Chloe Bishop was able to look through all police correspondence and found that the Hillside Lane Station chief had a history of making the same spelling error.

The show’s creator Jed Mercurio responded to the finale’s record-breaking viewing figures on the night and addressed the responses from fans, noting how it would be difficult to please everyone with the conclusion of the ‘H’ storyline.

“We’re honoured and flattered by the viewing figures for #LineofDuty6,” he said. “We knew attempting to explore the real nature of corruption in our society wouldn’t appeal to everyone, but we do sincerely thank you all for watching. It’s been our privilege to share your Sunday nights.”

We're honoured and flattered by the viewing figures for #LineofDuty6. We knew attempting to explore the real nature of corruption in our society wouldn't appeal to everyone, but we do sincerely thank you all for watching. It's been our privilege to share your Sunday nights. https://t.co/mDvNckFdAO — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) May 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Line of Duty star Martin Compston, who plays Steve Arnott, took to Twitter to say he was “blown away” by viewers’ reaction to the show, adding: “Fully understand it wasn’t the ‘urgent exit’ type ending some anticipated but we appreciate you sticking with us.”

He added that he feels “immense pride” in the show and revealed that he agreed with his co-stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar as well as Mercurio that if they reached 12 million viewers, they’d all get matching ‘AC12million’ tattoos. “We’ll see who’s good to their word…..”

After Sunday’s finale, Line of Duty creator Mercurio revealed why he chose Buckells to be the ‘Fourth Man’, saying: “It was always really important to me the it was someone who’d been in season one – someone who’d been there the whole time.”

Line of Duty Series 1-6 is available on BBC iPlayer now.