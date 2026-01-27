British actress Keeley Hawes is set to return to the world of Tomb Raider in a new role for the upcoming Lara Croft TV series.

Ad

Keeley Hawes first joined the franchise in 2006 at the beginning of her acting career, when she became the voice of Lara Croft in the much-loved video game Tomb Raider: Legend.

The actress has continued to voice the iconic character in video games over the years, with the latest released last year (2025).

Since then, Hawes has gone on to become a well-known TV actress, starring in Upstairs, Downstairs, Spooks, Ashes to Ashes, and more recently, The Assassin. She is also a three-time BAFTA nominee for her roles in Line of Duty and The Bodyguard.

Now, a new Tomb Raider TV series is being produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Amazon Prime – which features a star-studded cast.

Keeley Hawes as Julie in The Assassin. Prime Video/Two Brothers Pictures/Robert Viglasky

Lara Croft will be played by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, while the series will also feature acting legends Sigourney Weaver as Evelyn Wallis, Jason Isaacs as Atlas DeMornay, Celia Imrie as Francine and Bill Paterson as Winston.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Bill Paterson have previously worked together on the critically-acclaimed BBC show Fleabag, where he played the titular character's father.

It has now been reported that Hawes will also be starring in the high-anticipated Amazon Prime series, after she was spotted filming on set. A behind-the-scenes photo saw Hawes wearing a long trench coat, paired with heeled brown boots and carrying an M&S shopping bag.

While her role in the new series has yet to be confirmed, many fans are theorising that she could be playing Lara Croft's mother Lady Amelia Croft, the Countess of Abbingdon.

The new series will also feature Paterson Joseph, Martin Bobb-Semple and Jack Bannon as part of its cast.

Production for the Amazon Prime show only began this month, so fans will likely expect a release date sometime in 2027 if not later.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Add Lara Croft to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.