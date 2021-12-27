Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée dies aged 58

Director Jean-Marc Vallée has died at the age of 58.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker was best known for directing the likes of Big Little Lies, Dallas Buyers Club and The Young Victoria.

His producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, calling the Canadian director “a true artist and a generous, loving guy”.

“Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed,” Ross added. “He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me.

“The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

The director’s representative Bumble Ward said that he died suddenly at the weekend in his cabin outside Quebec City, paying tribute to him for being “sweet and kind [and] full of gratitude”.

Vallée was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on Dallas Buyers Club, and he also won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special in 2017 for Big Little Lies.

HBO, which worked with Vallée on his TV shows Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, said in a statement: “Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth.