Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) leads the cast as Detective Monica Kennedy, while Rowley stars as Detective Connor Crawford.

The official synopsis reads: "When the body of a young man is found eerily staged in the idyllic Scottish wilderness, detective Monica Kennedy fears this is just the beginning of a terrifying campaign that will strike the heart of a rural community."

It continues: "As paranoia rises, suspicions and secrets are forced into the light, and the locals start to realise that there is a serial killer hidden amongst them. With her experience of dealing with the darkest of humanity Monica Kennedy quickly becomes entangled in a heightened game of cat and mouse with a cunning killer. Only she can stop this monster before he claims any more victims.

"But when her own history creeps up on her, she begins to lose trust in her own judgement. Will it be her own actions that are the biggest risk to herself and her family?"

Laura Donnelly. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Alongside Donnelly and Rowley, Helen Baxendale (Noughts + Crosses, Cuckoo) and Emun Elliott (The Gold, Sexy Beast) star as parents who are horrified to see Detective Monica at their door again with a case linked to their missing son.

Rona Morrison (Our Ladies, Macbeth), Cal MacAninch (Trigger Point, Downton Abbey), Stella Gonet (The Salisbury Poisonings, Breeders), Phil McKee (The Rig, Professor T), Tunji Kasim (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Nancy Drew) and Catherine McCormack (Lockerbie: a Search for Truth, 28 Weeks Later) round out the cast.

Adapted by Matt Harley and produced by Poison Pen Studios, the series has kicked off filming in and around Glasgow.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Star Donnelly said: "Having long been a fan of the detective genre shows that [executive producer] Ben Stephenson has been involved in creating, when I read the first script of The Dark I knew it was going to be something special.

"I’m so excited to work with Poison Pen, ITV and a fantastic cast to create something unique and thrilling and to develop the singular, compelling and complex spirit of DI Monica Kennedy."

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.