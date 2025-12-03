PBS and ITV have commissioned a “compelling” police procedural starring Richard Armitage and Annabel Scholey.

Ad

Based on the long-running French crime series Balthazar, Winter stars Armitage as Ethan Winter, an unconventional forensic pathologist, and Scholey as DI Lauren Bell, a no-nonsense detective, who are working together on a case in Bristol.

“Together they make a formidable team, as Winter’s genius and insight into the victims is invaluable to Bell and her murder squad detectives,” the official synopsis teases.

It continues: “Yet, Winter is harbouring a secret. The unsolved murder of someone close to him still haunts his every move, and he’s intent on unofficially investigating the death to bring the murderer to justice.”

Winter is the latest collaboration between PBS and ITV, following in the footsteps of Downton Abbey, Professor T and Grantchester.

ITV Studios-owned Eagle Eye is producing and ITV Studios is distributing.

Annabel Scholey. Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Armitage said in a statement: “The team behind Winter are second to none and the ambition of David Allison’s scripts is very exciting and will attempt to shake up the genre that we’ve grown to love.

"Ethan Winter is a compelling character treading the line between diligent professional and reckless maverick. He has a painful secret and a fatalistic self-destruct button over which his finger constantly hovers. I’m thrilled to be returning to ITV."

Scholey added: "I am thrilled to be joining ITV and Eagle Eye Drama as part of the Winter team, and to be working alongside the brilliant Richard Armitage on these fantastic scripts. Our characters’ tempestuous relationship will be a total thrill to explore, and I am excited to step into the wonderfully dry shoes of DI Lauren Bell."

Winter will be directed by Dries Vos (The Couple Next Door, Professor T) and Kaat Beels (Professor T, The Twelve), while Matt Baker (Professor T) will produce. Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino will executive produce the series on behalf of Eagle Eye Drama.

David Allison (The Couple Next Door) and Mark Greig (Ashes to Ashes) are penning the adaptation.

Filming is due to kick off in Bristol and Belgium during early 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.