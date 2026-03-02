*Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Industry season 4 episode 8, Both, And.*

While this series of Industry thankfully had a bit more of a focus on my beloved favourite Harper (Myha'la), the season 4 finale's last moments were well and truly co-opted by Yasmin-related shock and horror.

The two best friends/enemies/surrogate sisters could not be more at odds as to what paths they're now forging in their lives and it's hard to believe that just last week, we were all fangirling over their much-needed clubbing montage. No sooner had we all shouted "They are so back!", than the rug was pulled from under our feet this week, as Yasmin (Marisa Abela) made career decisions that are the stuff of literal nightmares.

And while many fans may be complaining about the fact that Yasmin has turned to a life of being a "high-class madame", as Abela herself puts it, I think it's a character arc that actually makes a lot of sense.

Stick with me here.

There's no denying that the publishing heiress has had quite the trajectory over the course of four seasons of Industry; going from being the graduate many of us rooted for after being subjected to a weird working dynamic with boss Kenny (Conor MacNeill), to the series hinting at a very dark past of abuse, the unexpected (self-orchestrated) death of her father and the trial by media that ensued, to the blossoming romance with Rob (Harry Lawtey).

Myha'la and Marisa Abela in Industry season 4. HBO

At a high level, we can zoom out and look at Yasmin's life and know it's one that hasn't always been plain-sailing. Despite her family's wealth and seemingly plush upbringing, Yasmin is as layered as any other Industry character – that's what makes her so interesting to watch. But her season 4 arc and its eventual stomach-churning resting place isn't as far-fetched as some may think because she's simply emulating the behaviour of those she's sought to surround herself by.

Sure, there is that initial sense of distress we get as we realise the trafficking services she's now helming, but it's a tragic character development that, in a way, was always somewhat pre-determined to an extent.

The inspiration from the "biographical elements" of Ghislaine Maxwell are clear for everyone to see, with season 4 wholeheartedly leaning into the parallels between Yasmin and the convicted sex offender. Yasmin has gone from wanting power to marrying power and now, enabling powerful men to do whatever they want to whoever they please.

In Harper's moment of clarity in the finale, Yasmin emotionally remarks about her decisions: "I feel important here... I'm necessary. I feel new, I feel less pain. That's it."

The "pain" she references isn't just the divorce from Henry because let's be real, she loved the social access the Muck name afforded her more than she did the individual. As we see when she puts her late father's voicemail on a loop later on in the episode, it's the pain inflicted by him that continues to echo through her life.

The very lack of power she felt growing up is the thing she's been trying to get a hold of throughout these four seasons and now, by calling the shots in this nauseating way, she's got the security – or "protection", as series co-creator Mickey Down told Variety – that she's so wanted.

“I think she sees herself as a very, very high-class madam … rather than a sex trafficker or someone that is abusing these young girls,” Abela told The Wrap. “Her whole life, Yasmin has felt misunderstood and controlled and judged because of her gender and her sexuality and the way that men see her. I think this is her saying, ‘If I can control that, not just with myself, but with these other girls,’ then I can make myself completely useful.”

The way in which Yasmin ends up as a human trafficker by the end of the season is a twist many won't have seen coming in the premiere episode, that's for certain. When you strip it down and take Yasmin's previous behaviour into consideration, though, it isn't all that surprising given the fact that Yasmin has been vicious, calculating and demeaning to many throughout the course of Industry.

She's toyed with emotions, burnt Harper one too many times and literally led Rob to believe they were going to be together to then announce her engagement the next day. Yasmin's sharp-tongued comebacks have left many fans in literal shock (a special nod to those aimed at Kenny and this season, Henry), always coming when her status, reputation or sense of control is put into question.

None of those instances are crimes but in this season alone, Yasmin has also displayed a complete lack of regard for a growing far-right political climate, admitting she doesn't vote (even to her hopeful Tory MP husband), not wanting to "neuter the appeal" of Reform MP Stefanowicz (Edward Holcroft) and seating her Black best friend next to literal Nazis at the dinner table.

Yasmin isn't a lovely character by any stretch of the imagination, and while there are vignettes of sympathy for her, we can't shy away from the fact that much like every character in the Industry landscape, she is made to be complicated and pretty unlikeable. In fact, I think if you really look for it, you'll find that she has been particularly cutthroat this season despite appearing to be in the shadows.

"We’re not asking people to defend her. We’re just asking people to see the first four seasons of character development and realise this is probably the natural progression of the character," series co-creator Mickey Down told Variety. "This is where a character like this would end up. It’s hard to take, because Marisa is such an empathetic performer."

Marisa Abela and Kiernan Shipka in Industry season 4. Simon Ridgway/HBO

Down goes on to mention how he hopes audiences are "challenged" by this episode, adding: "I also think hopefully that the weight of history and the character allows people to at least sort of understand what she’s doing, even if they could be horrified by it."

We very much should focus on Yasmin's terrifying turn, but one of the true shames of that season 4 finale was the way in which it will continue to ripple through her and Harper's friendship. Their partnership rarely makes sense but by the end of the season, it looked as though they'd restored a sibling-like bond. But in a similar way to the reaction from viewers, Harper was left saddened and alarmed at Yasmin's life choices.

Harper has never revealed herself to truly love anybody in these four seasons – not her twin brother, her mother, her friends, colleagues or mentee Eric (Ken Leung). But she has loved Yasmin. That’s clear when she goes to the loyal lengths she does to defend her from Kwabena’s (Toheeb Jimoh) judgements. So, it’s all the more heartbreaking when Harper and Yasmin go their separate ways.

With season 5 being confirmed to be Industry's last hurrah and Abela expected to make a return (though not confirmed), we can only anticipate how Yasmin's story may continue to evolve over the episodes to come. Industry has never shied away from deplorable characters but in the way that we had to bid farewell to Eric once we realised what egregious crime he committed, should we be pulling the curtain down on Yasmin?

The series has gone from being a jargon-filled financial drama to showing how much meat it has on its bones by venturing into themes and worlds that most viewers won't have expected. I don't think we're at risk of having a fifth season that paints an empathetic picture of Yasmin, but I do think we tow the line of making her actions seem excusable by continuing to showcase them. At this point, does Yasmin deserve a redemption arc or is she past the point of saving?

I'll reserve judgement for now, but if season 4's Yasmin was the stuff of horrors, there's simply no telling where season 5 will take us.

