*Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Industry season 4 episode 8, Both, And.*

Not only has Industry taken itself to new heights in season 4 generally, but its finale is likely one of the bleakest that it's pulled off.

There's no major happy ending in the final moments of this fourth instalment but seeing as the show has already been renewed for season 5, we can hedge our bets and guarantee that the new waters we've started wading into will only get deeper (and choppier) in episodes to come.

Series co-creator Konrad Kay has reflected on the final episode and where it left Harper as "fun and provocative", telling Vulture: "She’s in a house of horrors. She doesn’t know she’s in a house of horrors. She’s the final girl. Everybody’s evil."

The episode starts with an increasing pressure on the Labour government as Jennifer Bevan's (Amy James-Kelly) ties to Tender continue to put her party's decision-making into the limelight, with Reform UK politician Sebastian Stefanowicz (Edward Holcroft) painting himself to be the answer to everyone's political prayers.

But where do the chips fall for not just the state of politics at the end of Industry season 4 but more importantly, Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela)? It was an episode that left Myha'la feeling "really depressed" upon first reading it, after all. Read on for a full breakdown of the Industry season 4 finale.

Industry season 4 ending explained: What happens to Harper?

Myha’la, Toheeb Jimoh, Miriam Petche in Industry season 4. Simon Ridgway/HBO

The start of the finale unfolds as a bit of a high for Harper – who is celebrating her company's success at knowing just when to short Tender and expose a now on-the-run Whitney (Max Minghella) in the process – and a bit of a (short-lived) low for Yasmin. The former is celebrating with her team as Tender's value plummets while the latter is telling Henry (Kit Harington) that she wants a divorce.

Despite her astronomical success and pay-out to come, Harper only pines to tell one person and that's the now disgraced Eric (Ken Leung), who she leaves a voicemail for.

As Yasmin sleeps off the night before, Whitney calls Henry and instructs him to find a bag of money stashed in his bedroom. Whitney knows the headlines are implicating Henry and tells him their only option is to run away and reposition themselves, informing Henry of the Russian involvement in the company. Whitney has donned quite the disguise and speaks from a mystery hotel room, reminding Henry that they're in this together now.

We then see Whitney hiding out in a private jet, waiting for Henry and the money. Henry arrives but is given a surprise when Whitney hands him a new passport, devoid of his titles. It's the nail in the coffin for Henry who realises he's just Whitney's leverage and refuses to run away with him.

Speaking about that scene, series co-creator Konrad Kay told Vulture: "The reason I like that scene is because I feel like the whole thesis of the show is crystallised in that moment where Henry literally looks at a passport of a guy with no status and a passport of a guy with his background and is like, 'All the other s**t, you can bulls**t me on, and I’m enough of a dolt that I’ll still end up on a plane with you. But when you present something to me which basically forswears my titles and makes me Joe Bloggs in Lithuania, that’s the point at which I draw the line.'

"That was his class consciousness becoming the text. The subtext is really, really text in a way that maybe the show didn’t use to do as much. "

Henry then returns home to Yasmin to find the police waiting for him in the living room, ready to take him in for a voluntary interview. Henry is given the opportunity to take a plea deal but now armed with information about Tender's Russian involvement, he's keen to bring that to trial. He tells Otto (Roger Barclay) about that, asking if he can pose it at the House of Lords, but Otto tells him about a businessman who was killed after proclaiming something similar.

We later see Yasmin appearing to work for Henry's uncle Alexander (Andrew Havill) as she organises a meeting between him and Stefanowicz, who tells him of his future political hopes and the right-leaning path he's continuing to forge. It turns out that Yasmin is hosting a fundraising and networking event for him in Paris, something that Harper has been invited to and she extends it also to Kwabena (Toheeb Jimoh).

Once they're in Paris, they're met by Yasmin and Hayley (Kiernan Shipka) who are clearly very close now that they've united after their dealings with Whitney. Despite their newfound bond, Yasmin asks Hayley again if she has footage of their night in Austria with Henry, but Hayley says she doesn't.

Before the party, Harper gets into a heated exchange with Kwabena, who tells Harper that his friend went to school with Yasmin and describes her as a "sadist". As her friend, Harper defends Yasmin because she's someone who has been through a lot but it leads to a fallout between Kwabena and Harper, with Kwabena refusing to go to the dinner that evening.

At the dinner, Harper is seated next to Moritz-Hunter Bauer and his mother Johanna, who laud Stefanowicz and his politics. Harper soon understands their far-right leaning views and is visibly uncomfortable, later telling Stefanowicz and Yasmin of their extreme views.

With the dinner finished and the party underway, we then see Yasmin's former maid Molly make an appearance in a formal dress, along with Hayley and Dolly, who we of course know to be underage from the video with Eric. Harper becomes increasingly attune to the fact that there are young women being brought into the room, asking Yasmin why she's doing all of this. Yasmin doesn't really care to hear Harper's concerns about these people's political views and tells Harper about the kind of social access she's affording these girls. Yasmin has taken over from the trafficking/blackmailing operation that Whitney had going, it seems, as a madam, all in a bid to remain a big power player.

To put an end to their conversation, Yasmin shows Harper the incriminating sex video of Eric and Dolly, telling Harper that Eric knowingly had sex with an underage teenager. This of course knocks Harper for six and she then sees that Dolly is in the room with them. Harper pleads with Yasmin to take her hand and leave with her, but refuses.

“I think that Yasmin is aware that her own history with abuse and with trauma has left her in a very vulnerable position, and throughout her life, we have seen that she can’t find a way into being taken seriously, to being safe, to having job security, to having relationship security. She has not managed to find stable footing,” Abela told Deadline.

“She starts to see that the way that men have always seen her and treated her, she understands on such a fundamental level, because of her childhood trauma, that she can actually use and manipulate, and she can position herself so that she has a proximity to power if she looks after these other vulnerable women, and I think that is how she sees it.”

As for what the motivations for Yasmin are to lie to Harper about Eric knowingly sleeping with a teenager, Down says: “The character isn’t finished. If we were to come down and say, ‘She felt this,’ then it would close a lot of doors for character development. Annoyingly, if we do another season, we might have to make up our mind about that."

Harper leaves and tries to plead with Dolly to also go with her, but Hayley orders her to leave and she does, with the room just laughing at her making a scene. We then see the emotional fallout of the evening on Harper, who is distraught once she gets back to her room. Kwabena returns, telling her that he kissed someone else and they confront each other about their dynamic, the loss of Harper's mother and what Kwabena got up to in Ghana. But it looks like the pair are on the up as they talk of relationships and it seems as though they may be heading in that direction.

At the very end of the episode, we see Kwabena sitting in the same private jet as Harper as she has an interview with real-life journalist Patrick Radden Keefe, who makes a cameo in the episode, and interviews Harper about her success.

What happens to Yasmin?

Marisa Abela and Kiernan Shipka in Industry season 4. Simon Ridgway/HBO

Henry pleads guilty to charges of fraud but says that he was deceived by Whitney just as much as anyone. That same morning in Paris, Yasmin is paid a visit by Molly who is visibly exhausted from the night before. Her make-up is smudged and she's got her heels in her hands but ignoring that, Yasmin simply tells her a French adage about women being tossed by waves but not sinking.

Hayley comes in and Yasmin tells her she can have the day off, reminding her of dinner obligations in the evening with "the Qataris". Something is off about Yasmin and she asks Hayley to make sure she can have a minute to herself with the doors closed.

We then see her play an old voicemail from her father on her phone, which was likely one of his last, asking her to come to Mallorca to be on his boat. Yasmin then connects her phone to her speaker and plays the voicemail on a loop, eventually lying down on the floor as she does so.

Series co-creators Kay and Mickey Down have said that there are parallels to the "biographical elements" of Ghislaine Maxwell's story and Yasmin's, but say that the "one-to-one comp between Ghislaine Maxwell and Yasmin is to do a disservice to Yasmin as a character".

Speaking to Variety, Down said: "She’s always been attracted to the vulnerable. She’s always felt vulnerable herself. She’s always felt like whatever’s in the ascendancy is something she should grip onto. And I feel like it would have felt less sincere not to take her there, especially after we took biographical elements from Ghislaine in season 3."

As for Henry, he's seen fishing with his uncle and Otto, taking his Lithium medication and washing that down with a beer. He's on a tag, which is the sum of the consequences of his actions as he's clearly not serving any prison time. The scene in question with the fishing was as a result of Harington himself suggesting it to Kay and Down.

Harington told Deadline: "I think he needs to catch a fish, and you see the addict in him come out again, and you know that this guy is gonna be fine doing what he does like. He’s always gonna get another chance. There’s always going to be another fish. That addict in him is always going to go again if he lets it."

Ad

