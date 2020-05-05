"The initial draft of the script was very graphic," Corenswet told Entertainment Weekly, "They toned it down."

Meanwhile Criss added, "There's no f**king numbers on the dial anymore for how raunchy it was. They dialled it back severely to focus more on the heart and the hope... There was s**t I clutched my pearls at."

He continued, "The descriptions of stuff were uber-salacious. The vibe was super-charged sexuality. How you shoot a scene and how it's written, there's a margin of disparity. But it certainly did make the initial read-through a little terrifying."

The series, which debuted on Netflix last Friday (1st May) tells the fictionalised story of aspiring actors and filmmakers trying to make their way in Golden Age Hollywood, and also stars Patti LuPone and Jim Parsons.

And while the limited series might not have ended up as raunchy as originally planned, sex scenes still play a prominent role in the drama - with many of the characters employed as sex workers, while the plot also includes references to the notorious casting couch.

