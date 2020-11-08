Accessibility Links

His Dark Materials fans are “mesmerised” by the menace of Ruth Wilson’s Mrs Coulter

The BBC One fantasy thriller returned with an entrancing turn by the Luther star.

Ruth Wilson, Mrs Coulter

Published:

His Dark Materials was welcomed back by fans of the surreal fantasy series, especially the imposing and downright frightening figure of Mrs Coulter, played with terrifying relish by Ruth Wilson.

As she did with serial killer Alice Morgan in BBC One’s Luther, Wilson turned in a mesmerising performance. Who else could make a monster of a character so compelling?

No one does menace quite like her, according to many on social media: “I LOVE Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter. Such intense *menace* about her #HisDarkMaterials”.

Fans of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials novels thought Wilson was perfectly cast as Mrs Coulter.

An interesting suggestion was casting her in the next James Bond movie. You absolutely know she would carry it off.

“I don’t know who else would agree, but I am 100% on board with Ruth Wilson playing a Bond villain #HisDarkMaterials”.

Mrs Coulter has become an unlikely feminist icon for some in the audience: ““You know. I look around this room and I see failure.” — Marisa Coulter in a room full of men, we have to STAN a Queen #HisDarkMaterials”.

Wilson told Radio Times recently: “Mrs Coulter is much more alone without the support network that she had at the Magisterium and is taking risks and burning bridges. She’s much more vulnerable, and for that reason, becomes quite a lot more dangerous.”

But what of her daughter, Lyra (Dafne Keen), who is crucial to the Prophecy and is desperately sought by Mrs Coulter and the forces of darkness and goodness?

Lyra has a new BFF in the bizarre city of Cittagazze, Will (Amir Wilson), who is an ally and is helping her try to make sense of her place in these surreal worlds.

Some viewers were enjoying His Dark Materials in company with their own daemons.

A seven-part series, His Dark Materials continues on BBC One on Sunday 15th November.

Read more about the His Dark Materials cast, the His Dark Materials release schedule, the His Dark Materials books and the His Dark Materials age rating, plus find out where His Dark Materials is filmed.

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

