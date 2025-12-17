Heated Rivalry, one of the most hotly-anticipated romantic dramas in recent years, will launch in the UK and Ireland early next year.

The series will debut on Friday 10th January, airing on Sky and streaming service NOW.

The series is adapted from Rachel Reid’s critically acclaimed Game Changers books and has already built a fiercely loyal global fanbase online.

At the heart of the drama are rival ice hockey players Shane Hollander (played by Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, defined by a long-standing rivalry on the ice. Off it, however, they share a secret relationship that begins as a casual fling and slowly deepens over the course of eight years.

As their careers advance, the pair struggle to reconcile their growing feelings with public scrutiny and the pressures of elite sport.

The official synopsis reads: "Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love."

The cast also includes François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.

Heated Rivalry was originally developed for Canadian streaming service Crave by award-winning writer, director and producer Jacob Tierney. In the US, it became Crave's most-watched original series to date and has earned positive reviews from critics, particularly for the lead actors' performances and chemistry.

Six books in Rachel Reid's Game Changers series have been published since 2018, with Heated Rivalry adapting the first two books in the series.

With a devoted fandom ready to tune in and a sizzling reputation already secured online, Heated Rivalry arrives on Sky with serious hype behind it.

Heated Rivalry launches on Sky and streaming service NOW on Friday 10th January. Add the series to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

