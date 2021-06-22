Heartland season 15 release date: Cast, trailer and latest news for Canadian family drama

Canadian family drama Heartland will return for a new season later this year, and hopefully the usually feel-good drama will be less heart-rending than its latest, fourteenth season.

The drama (available in the UK on Netflix) kicked off season 14 with a heartrending surprise exit from the Heartland cast – one which deals a devastating blow to the Alberta family ranch.

Fan-favourite and original character Ty Borden died of a blood clot in the season’s first episode, and meant the departure of actor Graham Wardle following 14 years on the show.

“I felt in my heart it was time to move in a new direction,” Wardle told The Canadian Press.

“I now host the Time Has Come podcast, and there will be a future episode coming out where I plan to share much more about my decision and my appreciation for the 14 years I’ve spent on Heartland,” he said.

Read on for everything you need to know about Heartland season 15.

Heartland season 15 release date

Heartland is definitely returning for another season, after season 15 was officially announced by lead star Amber Marshall.

Viewers across the pond will be able to watch Heartland season 15 from Sunday 15th October 2021 on CBC.

However, there’s no news yet as to when Heartland season 15 would be released in the UK. Heartland season 14 was launched for UK viewers on 22nd June 2021 on Netflix.

Heartland cast for season 15

You can expect the main cast to return for Heartland’s next season, including the following series regulars:

Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming

Michelle Morgan as Samantha Louise “Lou” Fleming Morris

Shaun Johnston as Jackson “Jack” Bartlett

Alisha Newton as Georgina “Georgie” Fleming Morris

Chris Potter as Timothy “Tim” Fleming

Heartland season 15 trailer

There’s no trailer for Heartland season 15 yet, with an air date yet to be confirmed. We will keep this page updated with any news and first-look clips.

What is Heartland about?

Heartland has been on our screens since the season one premiere back in 2007. The long-running show focuses on the Fleming family, specifically lead character Amy Fleming (played by Amber Marshall), a horse whisperer.

At the start of the series, Amy and her older sister Lou are living on their family’s Alberta ranch (known as “Heartland”) with their widowed grandfather and their father, after their mother Marion dies in a car crash.

As the series goes on, we follow both young women, including Amy’s friendship and later relationship with Ty Borden (with whom she has a child).

