The original series aired between 1994 and 1999 and helped launch the career of several young actors, including Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou and former Neighbours actor Scott Major.

A new version of the hit Australian teen drama Heartbreak High has arrived on Netflix – with a brand new cast starring as a diverse group of highschoolers.

The cast was chopped and changed a lot during the show's seven-season run, but below you can find information about what happened to some of the stars who were first introduced all the way back in season 1.

Read on to find out where the original cast of Heartbreak High are now.

Where are the original cast of Heartbreak High now?

Alex Dimitriades (Nick Poulos)

Dimitriades Alex – who had previously starred as Nick in the film The Heartbreak Kid – went on to appear in a number of Australian films including Head On, Let's Get Skase, and Ruben Guthrie. More recently he's had some relatively high-profile TV roles, including a couple of notable appearances in recent BBC shows – such as The Cry and The Tourist – and he's also had a successful career as a DJ.

Ada Nicodemou (Katerina Ioannou)

Getty

Nicodemou is now well-known for her long-time role as Leah Patterson on Home and Away, a role she has played since 2000 – appearing in more than two thousand episodes of the soap, more than all but two people. She also had a small role in The Matrix and hosted the short-lived reality show Please Marry My Boy.

Sarah Lambert (Christina Milano)

Lambert has moved into the creative side of TV – writing and showrunning a number of series including Lambs of God, Love Child, and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Katherine Halliday (Rosette 'Rose' Malouf)

Another actor who previously appeared in The Heartbreak Kid, Halliday has gone on to add a number of credits to her name, including a 10-episode stint on Neighbours in the early '00s. She also appeared in four episodes of Wentworth Prison and her most recent screen credit was in an episode of the drama Flunk in 2018.

Salvatore Coco (Costa 'Con' Bordino)

Since he left Heartbreak High, Coco has worked steadily in TV, with appearances on a number of shows including A Country Practice, Water Rats, Wildside, Stingers, Love My Way, East West 101, All Saints, and Farscape. He's recently returned to the cast of Home and Away as Dimitri Poulos – a character he first played in 2003.

Scott Major (Peter Rivers)

Channel 5

Major went on to become well known for his role as Lucas Fitzgerald on Neighbours, appearing in well over a thousand episodes of the soap – including the recent finale.

Emma Roche (Danielle Miller)

After she left Heartbreak High, Roche appeared in a number of plays in London. She was originally cast as Stephanie Scully on Neighbours, but the role ended up going to Carla Bonner instead.

Corey Page (Steve Wiley)

Page has worked steadily in TV since leaving the show, and recently starred in and executive produced the upcoming drama film Can't Be Undone.

Doris Younane (Yola Fatoush)

Younane now has a wealth of TV credits to her name, with recent appearances including roles on Five Bedrooms, Frayed and the upcoming Disney Plus series The Clearing. She also had a long-running role as Moira Doyle in the drama McLeod's Daughters.

Abi Tucker (Jodie Cooper)

Getty

Tucker has gone on to enjoy a successful career on stage and screen – and has also released four studio albums as a singer-songwriter, most recently Who Do You Really Know? in 2020. She's also been a regular presenter on educational kids show ABC's Playschool since 2010.

