❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Grantchester's Robson Green says Alphy's "secret" will "fracture" his relationship with Geordie
"There's a secret and a lie that is haemorrhaging within Alphy..."
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 7 January 2026 at 9:00 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad