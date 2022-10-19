The new player in question is Waleed Zuaiter's Koba, who has been brought in as the Investors' new ruthless enforcer in support of heroin baron Asif Afridi (Asif Raza Mir). The latter's bid for power following the demise of the Wallace-Dumani empire could get messy, but Koba certainly seems up for the task.

"The city's changed, the Investors have a new player," the Gangs of London trailer teases ahead of the drama's second season arriving this week.

In a clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com, a short interaction between the fearless enforcer and Elliot Carter (Sope Dirisu) already gives us a taste of the dynamic we can expect going into season 2, and things are looking real tense.

"Elliot Carter, check, check, him," Koba says when Elliot pulls up to where he is casually playing football with other gang members.

"Don't mess with this guy, he killed Sean f*****g Wallace, he doesn't give a f**k," Koba tells them when a stony-faced Elliot approaches him.

But when Elliot kicks the football away, the conversation takes a serious turn, with Koba saying: "So, I heard you can help me."

Take a look at the interaction below:

Gangs of London season 2 will air on Sky and NOW from 20th October 2022 – catch up on the first season on Sky now. For more to watch, check out our TV guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

