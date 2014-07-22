Fight Club 2 sees the hero Tyler married to Marla, his antagonist from the first story who was played by Helena Bonham Carter in David Flincher’s 1999 film which also starred Edward Norton as the narrator and Brad Pitt as Tyler.

In Fight Club 2 they have a nine-year-old son called Junior.

Published as a limited series of 10 comics in May 2015, the new story takes the narrative on from the ending of the first book when the narrator realises he and his violent, manipulative companion Tyler are the same person and he is reunited with Marla.

More like this

In an interview with USA Today Palahniuk says of the sequel: “It's going to be set alternately in the future and the past, with the notion that Tyler is something that maybe has been around for centuries and is not just this aberration that's popped into his mind".

Palahniuk will bring back most of the characters in the first book as well as the shady organisation Project Mayhem, which still has a hold over the narrator and creates a situation when he has to save his son's life.

Advertisement

Palahniuk adds that he has gone for the "cartoony" approach to better accommodate "some of its more absurdly comical moments".