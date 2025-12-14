The BBC is hitting the ground running with new and returning shows in 2026, with Father Brown making its way back to screens for its 13th season.

Ad

Filming for the cosy crime drama concluded back in August, with the BBC releasing first-look images, teasing what's to come for Father Brown and the residents of Kembleford.

Father Brown returns on Friday 9th January at 2pm on BBC One and iPlayer, featuring guest stars Dame Maureen Lipman, Julia Sawalha, Phil Daniels, Debra Stephenson, Davood Ghadami, Kevin Harvey, George Rainsford and Timothy Watson.

Meanwhile, Mark Williams, Tom Chambers, Claudie Blakley, Ruby-May Martinwood and John Burton are all stepping back into their characters' shoes, and Sorcha Cusack, who played Mrs Bridgette McCarthy from season 1 to 9, will make a guest return in episode 1.

Mark Williams, Tom Chambers, Claudie Blakley, John Burton and Ruby-May Martinwood in Father Brown. BBC

Other returning guest appearances include Nancy Carroll as Lady Felicia, John Light as Hercule Flambeau, Lex Shrapnel as Father Lazarus, Roger May as Canon Fox and Kieran Hodgson as Father Lindsey.

The synopsis for the new episodes teased: "Following the jubilant wedding celebrations at the end of series 12, the new Mr and Mrs Sullivan settle into married life and a new home, with Isabel thrilled to be welcomed into the Policeman’s Wives Society.

"Meanwhile, Brenda goes on a journey of self-empowerment as she covers the role of Parish Secretary and learns to drive with the help of Sergeant Goodfellow. Father Brown is tasked by Flambeau to visit Father Lazarus in prison, resulting in a deadly game of cat and mouse which ruffles the feathers of Canon Fox.

"With his consecration now looming, Bishop-Elect Fox plans to enact his revenge upon Father Brown, leaving Kembleford changed forever. And in a Father Brown first – the group take a trip to the seaside!"

Read more:

Mark Williams said in a statement: "My dad was a surveyor and taught me how to look at buildings, not just their architecture but how they were used, and why they were where they are. So one of the constant pleasures of filming Father Brown for me is the places we film in, and I always have the relevant Pevsner’s ‘Buildings of England’ book to hand.

"This year, our 13th, has been a great year for interesting locations. We have filmed in The Chateaux Impney a French fantasy in Droitwich, the little theatre in Chipping Norton (an ex Salvation Army Citadel), the wonderful 18th Century octagonal Crown Courts in Warwick and an atmospheric ex-Nunnery in Great Malvern with a glorious chapel by Ninian Comper.

"Also, The Fleece Inn in Bretforton which is a English pub time capsule, the spectacular Baroque church at Great Witley, and to top it off a selection of lovely stone Cotswold houses and churches. What a fabulous itinerary. And we filmed an episode at the seaside! Lucky lad, as my dad would have said."

Read our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2025.

Father Brown returns on Friday 9th January at 2pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add Father Brown to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.