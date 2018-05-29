Find out everything you need to know about the new film below.

What is Killed by My Debt about?

The drama, which is directed by Joseph Bullman, will create a lightly fictionalised account of Jerome Rogers's (Chance Perdomo) final days - and exhibit how the stress from his growing debt, which he did not have the means to pay off, caused him to take his own life. According to the BBC, it will depict “the dangerous drawbacks of the gig economy and insecure jobs, the impact of traffic fines and the destructive power of debt.”

The show's producers have worked closely with Jerome's family, and some of the content has been from testimonials, bodycam recordings and other evidence submitted to the inquest into his death.

“This drama is an incredibly important British story and a devastating examination of the damage wrought on one family by low income, unstable jobs and debt,” said Damian Kavanagh, Controller of BBC3.

“It is an issue that affects many in the country, mainly young people, and I’m proud that BBC3 continues to bring thought-provoking, powerful storytelling to younger audiences.”

When is it released?

The film will be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer from 10am on Tuesday 29th May.

Who is in the cast?

Newcomer Chance Perdomo leads the line as Jerome - fresh of an appearance on Midsomer Murders and ahead of a starring role alongside Michelle Gomez and Kiernan Shipka in Netflix's Sabrina The Teenage Witch reboot.

Jerome Rogers (CHANCE PERDOMO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Parisa Taghizadeh

Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson stars as the Bailiff.

Bailiff (CRAIG PARKINSON), Jerome Rogers (CHANCE PERDOMO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Parisa Taghizadeh

Former The Bill star Juliet Cowan stars as Jerome's mother, Tracey, while Tom Walker, who is best known as YouTuber Jonathan Pie, plays the courier's CitySprint manager.

Tracey Rogers (JULIET COWAN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Parisa Taghizadeh

The cast is completed by Calvin Demba (Kingsman), who plays Jerome’s brother, and Steve Toussaint, who stars as Tracey’s partner, Bentley.

Killed By My Debt will be released on BBC3 at 10am on Tuesday 29th May