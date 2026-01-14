HBO has unveiled the first trailer for Euphoria season 3 as well as revealing when fans can expect the long-awaited next instalment of the multi-Emmy-award-winning show.

The third outing, which will see the return of cast members including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Hunter Schafer, is coming to our screens on 13th April, 2026 on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Season 3 will pick up five years after the ending of season 2, which saw Rue falling into debt to drug lord Laurie (Martha Kelly) and Nate (Elordi) getting his dad arrested, amongst other events.

The new trailer follows Rue as she goes about her life after high school.

"A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly how I wished," we hear her saying in the footage. "Somehow for the first time, I was beginning to have faith."

But that all soon comes to an end when Laurie shows up, reminding her that she owes her money.

Meanwhile, Cassie (Sweeney) and Nate, whose relationship was exposed last season, are shown tying the knot. But there’s trouble in paradise as the "content" Cassie is filming seems to irritate Nate.

“I work all day and my bride-to-be is spreadeagled on the internet”, he says.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

Showrunner Sam Levinson previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the new season is about "being out of the safety net of school".

"The one thing we all agreed on is we can’t go back to high school — although many, many shows have had 30-year-old high school students, we’re not," he said.

Zendaya as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. HBO

He added: "Five years felt like a natural place [to jump] because if they had gone to college they’d be out of college at that time."

Also returning in season 3 are cast members Eric Dane, Chloe Cherry, Dominic Fike, Nika King and Colman Domingo, while new additions include Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Natasha Lyonne, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Sam Trammell and Asante Blackk.

Euphoria’s long-awaited third season comes more than four years after season two premiered on HBO, with the long hiatus due to many factors including the in-demand cast’s complex schedules and the dual writer-actor strikes in 2023.



Euphoria seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership.

