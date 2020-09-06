The Third Day’s Emily Watson: “Hollywood is an ageist, sexist old pig”

Chernobyl star Emily Watson has said that the current golden age for television has been a “lifesaver” for older actresses who fear “diminishing returns” on the silver screen.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of her latest project, The Third Day, the Oscar-nominee referred to Hollywood as “an ageist, sexist old pig,” before adding that the world of television is a far cry from that picture.

“For actresses of my age, TV has been a lifesaver,” she said, “because of the Renaissance of writing in TV, because suddenly there are really great, leading, interesting roles. And really just the audience for TV is properly diverse and wants to see everything represented, and that’s beginning to happen.

“Whereas… I started out my career in film ,and there was very much a sense that it was going to be diminishing returns. You get into your late 30s, early 40s, you’d be playing mums and then it just petered out. Hollywood is an ageist, sexist old pig, it just is, and the world of TV is very very different to that.”

Watson, whose previous credits include Gosford Park, Appropriate Adult, and Apple Tree Yard, is starring alongside Jude Law in Sky Atlantic series The Third Day.

The mysterious and “ground-breaking” series will be split into two sections, “Summer” and “Winter.” However, in-between them, viewers will have the opportunity to watch “Autumn” – a live theatrical event that will be broadcast live on Sky Arts and online.

The Third Day will launch on 15th September 2020 on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

