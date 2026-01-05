New Netflix series Agatha Christie's Seven Dials is a three-part adaptation of one of the iconic crime novelist's lesser-known works, which has been brought to the screen by former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Ad

Set in 1925, the series stars Mia McKenna-Bruce as Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent, who becomes an amateur sleuth when a practical joke at a lavish country house party appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong.

Other stars playing major roles in the series include Martin Freeman as Superintendent Battle and Helena Bonham Carter as Bundle's mother Lady Caterham, with the latter character having been gender-swapped – in the book, the character is Lord Caterham, Bundle's father.

Now, speaking with Radio Times magazine, Chibnall has addressed, the change, and explained why he changed Lord Caterham to Lady Caterham for the adaptation.

Chibnall said: "It’s a really hard part to cast and we needed someone with gravitas and comic timing. John Gielgud previously played him, so that was our benchmark. We changed it to Lady and asked Helena Bonham Carter, which gives a fresh dynamic."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Chibnall is known for both creating ITV crime drama Broadchurch and for his work on Doctor Who, for which he acted as showrunner between 2018 and 2022.

Speaking with us for The Radio Times Writers' Room, he recently gave his reaction to the most recent Doctor Who episode, and it's final twist which saw Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Chibnall said of the twist, when asked whether he has any ideas about how it will play out going forward: "No! I didn't have any clue when I was watching it. The only thing I knew was that Jodie [Whittaker] was in that episode. Because also, when I finished, I was very, very clear to Russell that I didn't want to know anything.

"So I really, actually didn't want to know that Jodie was going to regenerate into David. But they were like, 'You have to know this because you're an exec on this episode.'"

Radio Times magazine.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials will launch on Netflix on 15th January 2026. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Agatha Christie's Seven Dials to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.