Crossfire writer reveals scene that was removed from episode 1

The Bodyguard star plays Jo, a woman who goes on holiday to an idyllic resort with friends and family. But things take a dramatic turn when the resort is hit by a terrorist attack.

The story contains flashbacks from when the group first arrive in the resort, alongside the tense scenes of gunmen taking over.

The show's creator Louise Doughty spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press about balancing the two timelines, and how some scenes were cut to achieve the right "pace and balance".

Crossfire began on BBC One tonight BBC / Dancing Ledge Productions

"There were some scenes that we had to lose, because even though we liked the content of them, we realised they altered the pace and the balance," she said, before revealing there was a scene in particular she really liked, but didn't make the cut.

"After the dinner party scene, where you flash back to the first night arrival dinner, there's a small bit – a scene I really, really like – between Jo and her daughter Amara," she explained.

"Jo and Amara sit down on a wall and have a small conversation. I really love that scene because it was a mother and daughter bonding scene before you go back to the attack and [see] Amara desperate to get to her mum.

"But when it came to the edit, it was just felt that we had spent long enough on the night before at that particular point that to add a third section, which was Jo and Amara – it was just a bit too long away [from the attack]. So a lot of that balance was made in the edit."

Additional reporting by Morgan Jeffery.

Crossfire continues on Wednesday 21st September 2022 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

