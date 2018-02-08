Carey Mulligan leads the new drama from writer David Hare as DI Kip Glaspie. The pair also worked together for 2014 West End play Skylight.

Last Tango in Halifax's Nicola Walker also features in the drama, described as "a modern-day state of the nation project".

The first episode revolves around the mystery that unfolds when a pizza delivery man is shot dead in south London, seemingly in a random act of violence.

More like this

DI Glaspie is unconvinced and instead discovers that the takeaway manager inexplicably sent a Syrian refugee instead of his regular driver. When Kip and her partner DS Nathan Bilk track down the victim's home, they meet his sisters, who the detective is convinced are hiding something.

Advertisement

Collateral starts Monday 12th February at 9pm on BBC2