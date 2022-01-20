The six-part series – which arrives on Sunday 6th February – follows Becky Green (Doherty), a Bristol-based woman who has been watching Chloe Fairbourne (Poppy Gilbert) and her seemingly-perfect life via her social media posts for a while when she learns that Chloe has mysteriously died.

The Crown's Erin Doherty stars as a social media-obsessed woman looking for the truth in the extended trailer for Chloe – BBC One's upcoming thriller created by Sex Education 's Alice Seabright.

Assuming a new identity and infiltrating Chloe's group of friends, Becky sets out to find out what really happened to the person she idealised for so long – and whether she was really the Chloe she appeared to be on social media.

In the trailer, we get a sneak peek at Doherty as Becky, as well as her co-stars – Gangs of London's Pippa Bennett-Warner who plays Chloe's friend Liv, Spencer's Jack Farthing, On Chesil Breach's Billy Howle and Search Party's Brandon Michael Hall.

The series, which consists of six hour-long episodes, is produced by Girl/Haji's Joanna Crow, with directing duties split between creator Seabright and Skins' Amanda Boyle.

BBC One announced that psychological thriller Chloe would be arriving on our screens in 2022 back in November, releasing a series of first-look images featuring Doherty, Gilbert and Bennett-Warner.

The series will mark Doherty's fourth television role and the first since she portrayed Princess Anne in Netflix's The Crown from 2019 until 2020 alongside Tobias Menzies, Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson and Ben Daniels.

Chloe arrives on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 6th February. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.