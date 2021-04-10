FFion is brutally attacked in Casualty, but is it Jan’s fault?

Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) has found herself in a tight spot in Casualty after agreeing to smuggle painkillers into prison to help her incarcerated son out of a potentially dangerous situation.

Advertisement

The pressure has been mounting on her since her first drop, but she soon discovers her actions have had more ramifications than she could have imagined when Ffion Morgan (Stirling Gallacher) is brutally attacked.

Jan realises the attack happened because of what she had been doing – but are things about to get worse?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The situation unfolds when Jan and Ffion walk to a car and a group on motorbikes launch a nasty assault. While Ffion is convinced that the incident was a hate crime, Jan knows the truth and is startled to learn that this might be just the beginning.

She gets a message about another drop and is told that unless she does it, the next attack will be far worse than the one just inflicted on Ffion.

As for Ffion, she lies in hospital with multiple fractures – but soon starts to suspect Jan is hiding something. Meanwhile, Jan readies herself for another prison visit.

This episode sees the return of Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson), who departed the BBC drama in 2019. He gets straight back into the action when he catches Jan out while visiting the prison. Will he agree to keep her secret or is Jan about to be in a world of trouble?

Iain’s return comes one week after the show said goodbye to Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing). Her departure is only a temporary one however, and she is expected to return to the wards of Holby General sometime in the future.

Advertisement

Casualty is on BBC One tonight at 8.20pm. Visit our dedicated Casualty page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.