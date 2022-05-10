Can you watch Candy starring Jessica Biel in the UK?

In the series trailer, we learn that Candy is having an extramarital affair with her friend Betty Gore's (Melanie Lynskey) husband Allan (Pablo Schreiber).

In Hulu's brand new crime drama Candy, Jessica Biel transforms into real-life figure Candy Montgomery, a 1980s Texan housewife who was accused of murdering her best friend.

However, when Betty is found dead, stabbed over 40 times with an axe, the finger of blame soon points to none other than Candy.

The synopsis reads: "Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right – good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions."

However, "when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results."

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Candy.

Can you watch Candy in the UK?

Billed as a "five-night event", the series Candy premiered in the US on Hulu on 9th May 2022.

Unfortunately for UK viewers, Hulu isn't available here, meaning viewers will need to wait until the series is picked up by another broadcaster or streamer.

In the meantime, you can watch the chilling trailer for Candy here.

The trailer begins with Betty thanking Candy during a speech. You're just a sweetheart," she says - not realising that her friend is in fact having an affair with her husband.

