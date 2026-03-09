It was a dramatic night of TV on Sunday (8th March), as Call the Midwife's series 15 finale and the premieres of The Capture season 3 and Gone pulled in big viewing figures.

The finale of Call the Midwife’s 15th season wrapped up storylines including Sister Veronica’s longing for a baby, Cyril and Rosalind’s relationship challenges and Sister Catherine’s struggle with life in the Order, while also airing a heartbreaking death.

And the episode drew in 4.42 million viewers on BBC1, marking the biggest viewership of the night and about the same as both parts of the show’s 2025 Christmas special.

The premiere of The Capture season 3, meanwhile, which saw Holliday Grainger reprise her role as detective Rachel Carey and picked up months after the season 2 ending in which she exposed 'Correction', drew in 1.84 million viewers on BBC1.

The episode followed Carey as she was faced with a new threat as a terrorist attack targeted a press conference about a new, unhackable two-way camera surveillance system.

The premiere of ITV1's psychological crime thriller Gone, meanwhile, pulled in 1.72 million viewers.

The first episode introduced viewers to headmaster Michael Polly (David Morrissey), who returned home to discover that his wife is missing, resulting in the set-up of a missing person's enquiry which will escalate into a murder investigation in upcoming episodes led by DS Annie Cassidy (Eve Myles).

The Capture is releasing its six episodes weekly on Sundays, with each chapter airing at 9pm on BBC One. Fans will also be able to watch the instalments from 6am on their day of release on BBC iPlayer.

Gone is airing two episodes a week on Sunday and Monday nights at 9pm. The series has also been released as a box set on ITVX, meaning fans can binge all episodes online.

Call the Midwife seasons 1-15 are available to stream now on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Capture season 3 will continue on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 15 March 2026.

Gone continues on Monday 9 March at 9pm on ITV1.

