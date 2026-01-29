*Warning: This article contains full spoilers for the final fourth episode of Bridgerton season 4 part 1, An Offer from a Gentleman*

Ad

The final episode of Bridgerton season 4 part 1 well and truly lived up to its title, with Benedict (Luke Thompson) leaving Sophie (Yerin Ha) and viewers at home quite literally lost for words over his latest revelation. Or should we say, an "offer from a gentleman".

The finale of the first batch of episodes leaves things on quite the cliffhanger, not only for the leading couple but also for the future of the Ton, as we see some new neighbours move into Grosvenor Square.

With Benedict back in town after his stint in the countryside and with Sophie by his side, he gets his mother to employ Sophie in the Bridgerton household. Initially unsure over the prospect of working for the family, Sophie does accept the offer and starts to enjoy her time there – but that quickly changes at the last minute when Benedict surprises her with a proposition.

Speaking about his season 4 connection with Ha, Thompson told Radio Times magazine: “You might think it’s tricky to have chemistry on Zoom but it turns out you can! I found doing the read-through that you can just feel... something. It felt quite enigmatic, our connection, like there was quite a lot to unpack. And that’s what you want.”

Thankfully, there's the rest of season 4 to come – as well as two more seasons, which have recently confirmed their leads. But what went down in the part 1 finale of Bridgerton season 4? Read on for a full breakdown.

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 ending explained: What happens between Benedict and Sophie?

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). Netflix

Arriving back in London, Sophie is shocked when Benedict tells her that she can work for his mother in their family home. Despite her initial reservations, Sophie is in need of a job after all and so, accepts.

Once inside the house, Violet (Ruth Gemmell) warmly greets Sophie and says she would be the perfect lady's maid for Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt). Benedict makes good on his promise to Sophie that he'll also hire Hazel (Gracie McGonigal), proving to Sophie to be a man of his word. It's no time at all before Sophie is getting used to life in the Bridgerton house, becoming close to both Bridgerton sisters.

Violet tries helping Benedict track down the mysterious woman he met at her ball, to no avail. But in the background, she's also focused on arranging an at-home date with Marcus (Daniel Francis) and so, enlists Mrs Wilson (Geraldine Alexander) to help her formulate a plan to get the children out of the house.

One evening when out drinking with the men of the Ton, Benedict learns that his friend, Lord Hiscox, is happy with his mistress. This is where he gets the idea to make Sophie his mistress. The men speak of it being normalised due to the fact that marrying someone from your class doesn't always mean you love someone from your own class.

Benedict and Sophie share a moment in his room one evening, reminiscing about their time in the countryside and Benedict admits that he doesn't want Sophie to leave. Although Violet has offered Sophie permanent employment, Sophie doesn't know whether she should take the offer as there's clearly something between her and Benedict. Even so, he admits that he won't jeopardise her job.

Meanwhile, Alice (Emma Naomi) thinks that she's found the Lady in Silver in the form of Miss Hollis. Benedict and Violet meet her and her mother, but they learn that it isn't Miss Hollis after she reveals that she never actually attended the masquerade ball. Sophie later snaps at Benedict after the meeting, which has clearly angered her. She suggests Benedict should go back to his bachelor lodgings rather than being in the home and filling her head with ideas, especially as she's enjoying her new job.

Sophie later says that she'll be staying on to Mrs Wilson, who is happy that she is remaining as everyone really likes her. The rest of the staff are happy to learn that they've been given the night off and that Sophie will also be joining them for a drink that evening.

That same evening, Violet has arranged for Marcus to come round and the pair finally sleep together. At the same time, Benedict is at his own lodgings and is going stir crazy, doing nothing but drawing an image of Sophie. He abruptly leaves for the Bridgerton house and goes straight to Sophie's bedroom door, but she is out for the evening. None the wiser, Sophie turns back to get her coin purse and on the way up the stairs, bumps into Benedict. Things quickly get steamy between the pair and Benedict admits that Sophie is all he thinks about, with his eyes searching for her in every room.

Sophie is clearly bowled over by his admission but Benedict surprises us all by killing the moment and saying: "Sophie, be my mistress." Those words will ring out in silence for some time to come as the anticlimax of it all leaves Sophie stony-faced and speechless, grabbing her coat and leaving.

But that's not the only surprise of the finale as it's then revealed that the mysterious new Bridgerton house neighbour is in fact Lady Araminta (Katie Leung) and her daughters. Varley (Lorraine Ashbourne) now works for them and only being a stone's throw away from Sophie's new place of employment will likely only spell trouble.

What happens between Francesca and John?

Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

In the finale, Francesca tries to initiate having sex with John but it's clear they're on different pages.

Later, John finally confronts Francesca about it and they both agree that they can do more to express their feelings to one another. Francesca has to admit to John that she has not been "reaching her pinnacle", explaining that she thinks that's why she isn't pregnant yet. The pair end up having a frank and honest conversation, with it seeming as though they've reached a new level of their relationship.

However, they are surprised with an unexpected visitor on the evening of their family dinner party. When they go out to greet them, they find John's cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza), who remarks to Francesca that she looks as though she's seen a ghost.

What happens between Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury?

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Whilst hosting an evening soiree, Lady Danbury finds out that Alice is keen to perform a function of some sort in society, which gives Danbury the idea to pitch Alice as the Queen's new Lady in Waiting. Alice is surprised by the admission and Danbury later visits her at her home, trying to convince her to take up the offer.

Alice says she's never dreamed of being a Lady in Waiting for the Queen but Danbury says the very fact she's arguing back proves that she's a great fit for the role. As for whether that new companionship will go down well in the episodes to come, we'll just have to wait and see.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 is streaming now on Netflix, with Part 2 arriving on 26th February. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

Add Bridgerton to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.