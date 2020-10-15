Netflix confirms Bridgerton release date with first-look images

Netflix has confirmed the streaming platform’s new costume drama Bridgerton will debut on Christmas Day 2020, and has shared some new first-look images.

The series, based on the romance novels of Julia Quinn and produced by Shona Rhimes and created by her long-time collaborator Chris Van Dusen, follows the competitive world of Regency London high society.

The new images offer fans a glimpse of some of the stellar cast, with the likes of Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan all featuring in the stills.

Get your first look at Bridgerton, a reimagined regency story from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen. @Bridgerton premieres December 25 pic.twitter.com/Ra58NblodB — Netflix (@netflix) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the Shondaland TV Twitter account posted a full length image of Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton with the caption, “Here she is! Miss Daphne Bridgerton. Coming soon to a Netflix account near you.”

Here she is! Miss Daphne Bridgerton. Coming soon to a Netflix account near you… @bridgerton ???? #BridgertonNetflix ????: Phoebe Dynevor on IG pic.twitter.com/i2xYhQsHzV — shondaland tv (@shondaland) October 15, 2020

And Page posted a similar image of his character on his own Twitter account, writing, “Gracious [crown emoji]s who’ve not yet been served, I am proud to present #MySimon THE DUKE x #BridgertonIsComing And we will be spectacular.”

The series follows Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor), who is making her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market and is hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps by finding a match sparked by true love.

But with her older brother ruling out a slew of potential suitors, Daphne soon encounters “highly desirable and rebellious” Duke of Hastings (Page), with the two quickly forming an attraction despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer.

The show is described by Netflix as ” a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all”.

The cast also includes Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains, while acting legend Julie Andrews stars as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton will be streaming on Netflix from 25th December 2020. You can buy the Bridgerton books on Amazon.