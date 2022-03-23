Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey reveals "complication" with tight costume

Speaking at a press conference attended by RadioTimes.com , Bailey revealed that he "ripped" the crotch of his costume while filming a particularly rigorous fencing scene.

Season 2 of Bridgerton features some sumptuous but (ahem) "restrictive" costumes, according to star Jonathan Bailey, who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the hit returning series.

He said: "Obviously, the costumes are incredible across the board. And obviously, as men, we're not going to complain about restrictive clothing when we’re sat with women in their corsets. But the fencing outfits were quite tight in various places, and we were wearing plimsolls on quite a dewy morning on the grass. "Going in for my final lunge, my crotch ripped and it’s all on camera. And it’s one of those moments where you suddenly realise you’re being filmed by four cameras and sort of scream – this is so embarrassing. So yeah there are lots of complications along the way. It's never quite as slick as you think." Bridgerton season 2 review: Less sex and no Duke, but Bridgerton is no fluke

Season 2 of Bridgerton will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, alongside a brand-new heroine in Kate Sharma (played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley in the Bridgerton cast).

Jonathan Bailey teased Anthony's Bridgerton season 2 character journey in a recent interview, revealing that the new instalment will explore why former rake Anthony displays such "toxic" traits.

"The idea that [Bridgerton] is coming out again is a bit of a rug pull," Bailey told GQ. "It's quite scary. What it means to be a rake, and how his anxiety and self-hatred plays into that. [In typical period dramas] you never really get behind the men, or know why they're avoidant and toxic."

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix, with the second season released on Friday 25th March 2022.