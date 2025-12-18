The new Sky series Amadeus, written by Joe Barton, stars Will Sharpe as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Paul Bettany as his rival Antonio Salieri and Gabrielle Creevy as Mozart's wife Constanze.

While it is not a remake of the beloved and acclaimed 1984 film from director Miloš Forman, and is instead another adaptation of the play by Peter Shaffer, there will naturally be plenty of comparisons made between this new version and its on-screen predecessor.

However, the cast has been clear that the two projects are very different - and that the new series has a "weird modernity" to it.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Sharpe explained how he became involved with the project, saying: "Joe [Barton] sent it my way quite far ahead of it eventually being filmed, and I think one of the things we talked about at the very beginning, and that I found interesting, [were] two things, I suppose.

"One, it's spread across five hours — the way there's a little bit more space in this series to see them in their kind of domestic setting as characters, and also explore different points of view, whether it be Amadeus’ or Constanze’s.

"And I also was quite interested in this, in the story of Amadeus, sort of apocryphal myth, or certainly, from Salieri's perspective, it's like music just falls into his lap. But what did that actually look and feel like for him in his day to day? So I found myself interested in trying to figure that out, I suppose."

Paul Bettany as Salieri in Amadeus. Sky UK

Bettany, meanwhile, said that he "love[s]" Forman's film, which he called "his last great work".

"I think Murray Abraham is brilliant in it, and that was scary," Bettany explained. "But the role is one of those iconic roles like Iago, this great villain."

"And I really wanted to do that, and also I really wanted to work with Will, who I thought was marvellous, but then I actually worked with him, it's been a nightmare," he joked. "I’ve had to carry him through the entire production. So that's been a disappointment.

"No, I’m just a huge admirer of his and we just, all of us, really clicked and enjoyed each other's company and loved the work."

Gabrielle Creevy as Constanzé in Amadeus. Sky UK

Creevy said of her own reason for starring in the series: "I guess it just felt like a massive challenge. It's always good to do something new and exciting, otherwise you get kind of stuck in something. And I've always wanted to do a period piece. And, I mean, yeah, the film is fantastic.

"And like we've mentioned, Constanze’s story, you don't really get to know her that well in the play or in the film. So that was interesting for me. And also I just want to have a bit of fun, you know what I mean? I think I forget sometimes when we work that it's actually fun, and I need to enjoy myself a little bit more, and this felt like a really good project to do that."

When asked specifically how the series is different from the film, Creevy said: "I think, as well as being a part of it, you kind of learn the psychology behind everything.

"I knew nothing going into this project about [Mozart]…I knew who he was, and I knew the play, but you kind of just have five hours to spend time with these characters and understand why they did what they did. And I think that's interesting."

Bettany added: "I also think there's a sort of weird modernity to it that is good and allows people access to the story, where you don't think ‘I'm an idiot, I'm never going to understand this.’ You know what? I feel like the show is very accessible to lots of people."

