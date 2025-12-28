Sophie Rundle will soon be back on our screens in the second season of ITV's After the Flood, which ended on a huge cliffhanger when it wrapped up in January 2024.

Ad

In the new episodes, Rundle's Jo Marshall, who has since been promoted to detective, has been assigned a "baffling new murder investigation".

"As tensions simmer in Waterside amid the rising threat of moorland fires and the subsequent risk of further flooding, a body is discovered in bizarre circumstances," reads the official synopsis.

But Jo's race to catch the killer brings her into "direct conflict with powerful and influential forces within the town" as the investigation becomes "deeply personal".

If Jo is going to uncover the corruption at the heart of the police force – and her own family – she will have to risk everything.

You can watch the high-octane first look trailer at the top of this page.

Sophie Rundle as Joanna Marshall. Quay Street Productions for ITV and ITVX. ITV.

Viewers will remember Sergeant Phil Mackie – Jo's surrogate father after her own died, described as the "warm, stable leader of the community" – who later turned out to be corrupt, pocketing payments on the job.

It was also revealed that Mackie was responsible for the murder of Daniel Eden, season 1's victim, who was found in an underground car park in the aftermath of the flooding.

Nicholas Gleaves's character looks poised to cause further problems for Jo in the trailer above. He'll appear alongside Lorraine Ashbourne as her rabble-rousing mum, Molly Marshall; Philip Glenister as property developer Jack Radcliffe; and Matt Stokoe as Jo's husband, Pat Holman, who has also been "on the take" for years.

Other returning cast members include Faye McKeever as Pat's sister, Kelly Kamali; George Bukhari as Kelly's husband, Keith Kamali; and Maui Connock as their daughter, Sophie Kamali.

Read more:

Back too are Tripti Tripuraneni as PC Deepa Das, Heider Ali as DS Babak, Leo Flanagan as Finn, and Jacqueline Boatswain as Sarah Mackie.

And in exciting news, Jill Halfpenny has joined the cast as new character DS Sam Bradley, alongside additional newcomers Alun Armstrong (Sherwood), Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth) and Matthew McNulty (The Jetty).

After the Flood season 1 is available to stream now on ITVX.

Add After the Flood to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.