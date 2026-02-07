Last month, Stephen Graham got Adolescence fans excited when he teased a follow-up to the acclaimed series, while accepting his Golden Globe for starring in the series.

After picking up the award, Graham was asked about a sequel to the show, which he and co-creator Jack Thorne have repeatedly stated is a stand-alone, with Jamie Miller's story having been told in full.

Graham said at the time: "I cannot answer that question because it’s somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack [Thorne, co-creator]’s mind, and we’ll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned."

Now, Thorne has clarified Graham's statements when speaking with us exclusively for our video interview series The Radio Times Writers' Room, in which we get to know what makes screenwriters tick – and it's not good news for fans.

When asked about Graham's comments, and what they mean for the future of the show and any potential follow-up, Thorne said while laughing: "I love Stephen Graham, but sometimes…"

He continued: "What I can tell you is, we don't know what that is so. So, maybe. When he said it, I think he said 'the dark recesses of our brains'. Yeah, but they are still in the dark recesses of our brains. There is no story where they're like, 'Oh yeah'.

"My step-sister-in-law phoned last night, and was like, ‘so you're doing one about prisons?’ And I was like, ‘No, we're not doing one about prisons. We're not doing one about prisons at all’. No, we don't have a story. So yes, maybe, but, you know."

Speculation about the record-breaking series getting a follow-up has been rampant since last year, when Deadline reported that Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company was in discussions with director Philip Barantini about a potential second season.

However, it seems fans may have to wait a good while longer for any future one-shot series from Graham, Thorne and Barantini, if one ever materialises.

In his conversation for The Radio Times Writers' Room, Thorne spoke about his latest project, a four-part TV version of Lord of the Flies, is set to air from Sunday 8th February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

He also delved into his past work on shows and films including Enola Holmes, This Is England and His Dark Materials, plus his upcoming Beatles movies which are being directed by Sam Mendes.

Jack Thorne's interview for The Radio Times Writers' Room is available to watch in full now on RadioTimes.com and on YouTube.

