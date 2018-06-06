A further message from Netflix confirmed that there would be 13 new episodes in season three, with the season set for release in 2019.

Creator Brian Yorkey had previously been cagey about the possibility of a season three, wondering aloud whether there was "more story to tell".

“Well, gosh, I think the themes are sort of inherent in the action of season two," he said. "It’s a question of, is there more story to tell, do we want to see these kids not only continue to recover, but, how do they bring forward into their lives the thing they’ve learned about what they’ve been through?”

Check out RadioTimes.com's video review of season two, and have your say in the comments about what could happen in 13 Reasons Why season three.

The news of a further season had a mixed response on Twitter, with some fans eager for more episodes.

However, other viewers were less certain of the direction the teen drama could take next, with some wondering whether the "closure" of season two could be followed.