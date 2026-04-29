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Why are so many politicians turning to the world of TV when power fails?
Michael Portillo is so good at what he does on TV it's easy to forget he was once an MP. The same isn't true for everyone...
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Published: Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 8:00 am
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